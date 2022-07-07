“My sister is my inspiration” - Supergirl Jaroonsak wants to follow in Wondergirl’s footsteps

Thai superstar Wondergirl Fairtex continues to inspire the world with her recent breakthrough in MMA. No one could’ve been prouder of her achievements than her younger sister, Supergirl Jaroonsak.

Conquering all the odds, Wondergirl clinched her first MMA victory against India’s “Fighting Queen” Zeba Bano at ONE 157 in Singapore.

Discussing her sister’s performance, the Thai superstar told ONE:

"She did great, she was always so calm and did not panic in any situation, even though she was overly excited because it was her first MMA fight. I believe in her skills because I have seen her practice every single day. She is always improving and always learning new skills.”

In regards to her own Muay Thai career, the young prodigy feels she’s always had the support of her family to pursue her dreams:

"My sister is my inspiration. Since I started fighting, she has motivated me every step of the way. I definitely want to follow in her footsteps.”

She added:

"I am thankful that our parents have given us their support. We are together in this. I’m just continuing to train, getting ready for any fight that comes my way.”

They say having sisters can bring out the worst in you. This fact tends to be true in childhood. But as one gets older, they can also bring out the best in you.

Supergirl Jaroonsak on the possibility of moving to MMA like Wondergirl

Casting her own shadow, Supergirl has also been making her mark at ONE Championship. On whether she had any plans to follow Wondergirl on making the transition from Muay Thai to MMA, the young prodigy told ONE:

“I have thought about it, the idea has crossed my mind. But for now, I prefer focusing on Muay Thai. But we’ll see in the future.”

At the moment, the Thai native feels comfortable fighting under the Muay Thai ruleset. The fierce competitor is currently undefeated with huge wins over Argentina’s Milagros Lopez and Belarus’ Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

However, her last bout with Vandaryeva ended via a narrow split-decision which could mean a possible rematch with the Belarusian fireball. With her mind occupied with a likely rematch, a move to MMA is not on Supergirl’s cards right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far