Watch: Jackie Buntan’s precise and powerful striking style

Jackie Buntan is a Muay Thai technician and a top-ranked fighter in ONE Championship. The organization recently shared some incredible clips from her debut fight on Instagram.

"Jackie Buntan is BRUTAL 😳"

The clips are from Buntan's debut in ONE against Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, in which she dodged a head kick, waved her finger, and then knocked her opponent down with an overhand punch. 'Wondergirl' put together a nice collection of wins before meeting the Filipino-American fighter.

Jackie Buntan embarked on an impressive win streak, beginning with her victory over 'Wondergirl'. She extended it with wins over Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Daniela Lopez before fighting for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship opposite 17-year-old Swedish striker Smilla Sundell.

'The Hurricane' Sundell and Buntan went to war against each other when they met at ONE 156. Buntan won the first few rounds, controlling distance and striking more effectively. The 17-year-old, however, adjusted her gameplan to focus on pressure, a tactic that won her the last three rounds.

Sundell won the world championship fight via unanimous decision, becoming the youngest world champion in ONE history at age 17.

Jackie Buntan talks world title fight loss

Jackie Buntan is a tactical Muay Thai expert who has trained alongside world champion fighters, such as Janet Todd, and has had her skills honed by coach Bryan Popejoy. However, Buntan was out-pointed and defeated by the young Sundell for the world title earlier this year.

Regarding her world title fight loss, she explained in an interview with SCMP MMA that there was much to learn in defeat.

"I understand the bigger picture. I understand there are lessons and growth in defeat, so it is what it is. It’s back to the drawing board. I think if you're not able to face defeat, you're not able to grow."

Buntan also added that one needs to be able to adapt to changing fight conditions, and she recognizes that she did not do this.

“I was kind of just fixated on whatever strategy I had and I kind of just went relentless with it. There were other fights where I was able to adapt very quickly and switch on the fly.”

Buntan is still a top Muay Thai fighter in ONE and a top-ranked fighter at women's strawweight. While she does not yet have a comeback fight booked, she will likely return to action later this year and will be looking to earn another world title shot.

Watch the full interview below:

