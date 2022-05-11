"Our MMA ruleset" - ONE Championship outlines how they minimize stalling and action slowing

ONE Championship boasts some of the most exciting martial arts contests on earth. The fights in ONE are always action-packed. The ruleset in ONE Championship encourages constant action from its fighters.

ONE recently published its ruleset on Instagram to help with clarity and provide video examples. On the feet, fighters should always be working and engaging against their opponents.

"When the action slows in the standing position, the referee will give the command “action”."

Meanwhile, grappling fighters should always be active in trying to finish their opponents or improve their position.

"When the action slows on the ground, the referee will give the commands “improve your position” or “work to finish”."

If a fighter doesn't increase their output after an initial warning, a yellow card will be branded.

"If the action has not increased, the referee may stand the athletes or penalize them with a yellow card."

The next event in ONE Championship is ONE 157, which is scheduled for May 20. This fight card will be action packed with two Muay Thai title fights and the beginning of the Muay Thai Grand Prix.

ONE Championship returns on May 20

ONE 157 looks to be an action-packed card with loads of quality fights. Muay Thai fighting takes center stage at this event, but it also features submission grappling, MMA, and kickboxing.

In the main event, reigning ONE Muay Thai Featherweight Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will put his title on the line against European Muay Thai champion Jimmy Vienot. Petchmorakot is a fighter with over 160 victories and titles in every organization.

The co-main will even see the ONE Muay Thai Strawweight Championship on the line when Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym looks to defend his title against the Italian-born Joseph Lasiri. Prajanchai is a Stadium Muay Thai champion with over 300 career victories.

'The Hurricane' Lasiri spoke with Tim Wheaton of Kickin' it about this title shot, and he said:

"I am focused on the world title. For me it's everything... It's everything, an opportunity for a world title... Now the world title against this opponent is everything for me."

ONE 157 also kicks off the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix which features fighters such as Jonathan Haggerty, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek, and many other great fighters.

