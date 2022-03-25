Watch: Team Lakay vlog leading into ONE X

Famed Filipino MMA stable Team Lakay recently released a vlog documenting their preparations for ONE X. Team Lakay has been part of ONE Championship since the beginning and so it's fitting that they fight in the company's biggest event ever.

The 10 year anniversary event of the Singapore-based promotion will feature former ONE lightweight champion Eduard 'The Landslide' Folayang together with rising stars Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang and Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman.

Folayang, the first man to headline the very first ONE Championship card more than a decade ago, will face Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in a Muay Thai battle. Adiwang will face fellow Filipino striker Jeremy 'The Jaguar' Miado in a showcase of Filipino MMA talent. Rounding up the team will be Loman, fresh from his KO win over Yusup Saadulaev last year, who will face Shoko Sato of Japan.

With their fight prep already at its tail-end, the team are more focused now on managing their weight and keeping their minds sharp.

Watch the full vlog here:

Team Lakay aims to have their presence felt at ONE X

With one of their original members, Eduard Folayang, leading the charge at ONE X, Team Lakay will look to prove that they are still a force inside the circle. The team has been on a rough road lately, with just 2 wins out of their last 6 outings in ONE.

With ONE X being the biggest and most high-profile event the promotion has ever put together, Lakay intends to gain back some momentum by bagging wins. Folayang, after losing four in a row in MMA, will be partaking in his first Muay Thai bout against Parr, who is fighting the final fight of his career.

Adiwang is looking to bounce back from a loss to Jarred Brooks last year. Most importantly, however, he wants to put on a show together with his opponent and countryman, Jeremy Miado. The most promising of the three is Loman, who is coming off one of the best debuts ONE has ever seen by knocking out former title contender Yusup Saadulaev.

