Thanh Le offers his prediction for the Bibiano Fernandes-John Lineker fight

Right before Thanh Le defends his world title at ONE: Lights Out, Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker will duke it out for the ONE bantamweight world title.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Le shared his thoughts on the other world title bout on the card:

"All these fights are so difficult because they got really good matchups. Like the matchmakers do a phenomenal job. But it's a hard call. I like Bibiano in this one. Lineker is a dog, and he does have some hands of f****** stone, you know what I mean? But if I had to put money down, and based on what I've seen recently, and the way these two guys play things out, I think Bibiano has this one."

Fernandes has risen as one of the greatest champions in the promotion's history. Since making his debut at August 2012's ONE: Pride of a Nation, 'The Flash' has collected a 13-1 record and has already avenged his lone loss by defeating Kevin Belingon in their next two meetings.

Meanwhile, Lineker has proven that he belongs under the bright lights of ONE Championship. He's looked more and more impressive after each win in the Circle. After a first-round knockout victory in April 2021's ONE on TNT III, he rose to the top of the rankings to earn his spot opposite Fernandes.

After a couple of delays, the pair will finally settle their heated rivalry in the Circle in a match that will undoubtedly be a sight to behold for Thanh Le and the rest of the world.

Thanh Le predicts his own victory against Garry Tonon

Thanh Le will figure in his first ONE featherweight world title defense in the headlining bout of ONE: Lights Out as he takes on the No.2-ranked Garry Tonon.

In a battle between a knockout artist and a submission specialist, Le believes that they will put on a show that will reach the championship rounds:

"I think I'm going to win. Now, obviously, we're pulling it up. And, you know, I think I'm knocking him out. And I'm going to say exactly how. But I think this fight goes up, down to the ground, on the fence, I think we'll get everywhere. I think we will go everywhere in this fight. And I think I'll end up knocking him out. Fourth, possibly start at the fifth."

The two were set to fight in the originally scheduled ONE X card back in December. However, the event was moved to a later date, as did their match. As a result, both men have been in what could be their most extended training camps for a single opponent.

Both have expressed their excitement at being in their best form when they finally face each other in the Circle. They both have the capability to end the match in a flash, so it will be interesting to see whose prediction could come true.

