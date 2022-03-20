“I’d like to think that I could do it but I don’t think I can” - Thanh Le salutes Angela Lee and moms for doing what they do 

Thanh Le understands what fighters go through in preparing for a fight, which is why he has nothing but respect for what new mom Angela Lee is trying to accomplish on her return to the circle.

Lee is back in action at ONE X where she will defend her ONE women’s atomweight world title against Stamp Fairtex at the 10-year anniversary extravaganza. It will mark the Singaporean-American's first match since becoming a mom in 2021.

Thanh Le, who’s a father himself, knows from personal experience how difficult it is to be a fighter or a mom, based on what he sees in his wife. When asked if he had even more respect for Angela Lee for being both, he quickly said yes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“Yeah, a million percent. I don’t know how they do it. I’m a dad and I do a tenth of what my wife does for my family. Man, it’s different. Energy level management is harder physically, but a lot of it emotionally and mentally. You don’t get a “break,” you know what I mean?”

Earlier in the week, the ONE featherweight world champion shared an appreciation post for his wife on Instagram to recognize her role in making him better.

Check out the post below:

Thanh Le carried over the appreciation to Angela Lee and all the moms out there for the sacrifices they make for their families.

He continued:

“I have a ton of respect for what she’s doing and all the moms out there because man, it’s f****** hard. I’d like to think that I could do it, but I don’t think I can. These ladies have so much more here [points to his heart] than I do. It’s crazy how much they sacrifice for their kids. I’ve seen it first hand from my wife. I haven’t been involved with too many other families and their kids, so I’m like I don’t know. But seeing what my parents did for my brother too, and then what my wife does for my daughter it’s insane! I couldn’t do it. So, I have so much respect for Angela and all the moms out there doing what they do.”

Angela Lee headlines ONE X opposite Stamp Fairtex

In a show filled with world title fights, global martial arts superstars, and historic matchups, Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex were chosen to be the main event match of ONE X.

It is a fitting main event fight as it pits two world title holders in the same match - Angela Lee with the ONE women’s atomweight world title and Stamp Fairtex with the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship.

The landmark event being headlined by these two women is further proof of how far women have come in martial arts in Asia. From not having a lot of fighters to sign, to now having one of the most stacked divisions in the world, it’s clear that the ONE Champinoship women’s division is on the right track.

