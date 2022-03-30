“We’ll see who’s standing in the end” - Thanh Le shares a mashup on Instagram as his reply to Tang Kai’s challenge

Tang Kai pleaded for a matchup with Thanh Le following his victory at ONE X, and the ONE featherweight world champion looks ready for him anytime.

The Chinese warrior completed his third straight knockout victory at ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary extravaganza at the expense of no.1-ranked Kim Jae Woong. The stunning win earned him a USD 50,000 performance bonus and a chance to speak on the microphone.

Tang mustered up his English knowledge to call out Thanh Le. He said:

“I wanna fight the title fight. Please give me this fight. I wanna fight Thanh Le. I will not just win [against] him. I want to kill him, motherf*****!”

In a backstage interview during the event, Le responded to the challenge, saying:

“I love the call out I love the heart. I like the energy. I want you to keep that energy when we see each other in the cage and let’s see who’s gonna be standing at the end.”

On Instagram, Le shared a mashup done by his friend, @elrealcucuy, that put the two interviews together.

Check out the mashup below:

The last part of the video appears to ride on Le’s message, as it compiles some of the knockout shots that led to his reign as the world champion.

Chatri Sityodtong thinks Tang Kai has earned a shot at Thanh Le

Kim Jae Woong has held the division’s no.1-ranking since defeating former titleholder Martin Nguyen in September 2021 and should have had a clear shot at the belt. However, following his most recent loss, that won't be the case anymore.

After the event, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was asked if Tang would get a shot at gold next. Sityodtong said:

“I think it makes sense. What do you guys think? He dominated, right? He was crazy. He has an incredible KO ratio, I think it’s like almost 89 percent KO ratio, right?”

Le has previously said that Kim would have a shot if he won against Tang, but could look to move up if the Chinese star wins.

However, Tang’s impressive performance at ONE X may have just helped him leapfrog the other contenders in the division.

