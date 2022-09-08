“That guy is so f***ing talented” - Joe Rogan and Kamaru Usman praises Demetrious Johnson for his latest win

Mixed martial arts commentator Joe Rogan knows that Demetrious Johnson will always be one of the greatest fighters in history, and former world champion Kamaru Usman agrees with that.

Usman was a recent guest at Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. During their discussion, the pair were in complete awe of how Johnson dismantled Adriano Moraes to become the ONE flyweight world champion at ONE on Prime Video 1 this August.

Rogan, who saw Johnson’s rise in the UFC, was in disbelief at how ‘Mighty Mouse’ still operates at the highest of levels even though he’s already at an age when athletes outside of combat sports contemplate retiring.

The 36-year-old Johnson clocked Moraes with a stiff right straight before landing a poetic flying knee to score the fourth-round knockout in their rematch in front of a capacity crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Joe Rogan said:

“Shoutout to Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson! Still doing it! Wins the world title over there at ONE. How old is ‘Mighty Mouse’ at this point of the game? He is one of the greatest of all time. That guy is so f***ing talented, so talented. And the way he set that knee up, he hits him with the right hand, pause, not yet, not yet, [then] boom! Lands it perfectly.”

Usman, who had a lengthy reign as the UFC welterweight world champion, couldn’t help but be impressed with Johnson’s IQ inside the circle.

“He’s another fighter that [carves out his opponents] intelligently. He’s one of the best.”

The win not only avenged Johnson’s recent loss to Moraes but also made him the first fighter ever to win world titles in both ONE Championship and UFC.

Johnson and Moraes are now at 1-1 in their head-to-head matchup, with both securing electrifying knockout wins.

Moraes was the first fighter to ever finish Johnson in a fight when he stopped the American legend with a grounded knee strike in the second round of their match at ONE on TNT I back in April 2021.

Joe Rogan says Johnson was an unsolvable puzzle

As a longtime commentator for the UFC, Joe Rogan saw how countless opponents failed time and again to solve the puzzle of 'Might Mouse'.

Johnson was the UFC flyweight world champion and defended the strap 11 straight times, a record that remains unbroken.

As per Rogan, every flyweight in the American promotion was practically at the mercy of Johnson’s otherworldly talent:

“When he was at the top of the flyweight division of the UFC, you would see guys try to solve this puzzle of this guy who’s here, and then he teleports to here, and then he’s kneeing you in the body and then he’s over here and then he’s got your back, then boom!”

