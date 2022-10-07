Tiffany Teo breaks into the atomweight top 5 in the latest ONE Championship rankings

Tiffany Teo, a two-time ONE women’s strawweight world title challenger, had an impressive debut match at ONE 161 by defeating a former ranked opponent in ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat. Teo took the spot previously held by Jihin Radzuan, who dropped out following a loss to no.1-ranked Stamp Fairtex.

Teo put the atomweight division on notice with her dominant performance over the returning Phogat. Making her atomweight debut, there was a level of uncertainty amongst fans as to how Teo would perform after the 10-pound drop.

‘No Chill’ left no questions unanswered with a first-round submission of ‘The Indian Tigress’. Teo looked strong as ever and as a result, her performance catapulted her to the No. 5 spot in the atomweight divisional rankings.

Dropping out of the rankings is Radzuan, who suffered a unanimous decision loss to top-ranked fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex at ONE on Prime Video 2. Before that, ‘Shadow Cat’ had scored three straight wins, the biggest coming against the previously undefeated Itsuki Hirata. That victory launched her into the top five. Six months later, she’s once again on the outside looking in.

With an impressive showing in her premiere at atomweight, Tiffany Teo will be looking to remain in the top five for her next opponent. Of course, ‘No Chill’ made her ultimate goal known in her post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, letting atomweight queen Angela Lee know that she was coming for her. Another solid win would likely put Teo in pole position for a world title opportunity.

Which atomweight top-five contender is next for Tiffany Teo?

With Tiffany Teo’s top-five ranking, the former world title challenger will likely look towards the front of the pack for her next challenge. Luckily, there are a plethora of options for Teo in one of the promotion’s most stacked divisions.

The two options that would both make a lot of sense and would work as far as scheduling is either Ham Seo Hee or Denice Zamboanga. As the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked contenders, either one would give Teo the boost she’s looking for. Zamboanga is reeling from back-to-back losses to Ham. A win over Teo could do a lot for the ‘Lycan Queen’ as far as getting back into the world title picture.

On the flip side, Ham is the general consensus pick for Angela Lee’s next opponent, but depending on the time ‘Unstoppable’ needs to recover from her five-round war with Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2, Ham vs. Teo could come to fruition.

Who would you like to see Tiffany Teo face in her second appearance at atomweight?

Poll : 0 votes