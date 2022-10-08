Tiffany Teo offers advice on how Xiong Jing Nan could have claimed a more convincing win over Angela Lee

Women's atomweight contender Tiffany Teo believes strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan could've done more in her title defense at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Teo, who picked up a submission victory at ONE Championship 161, criticized Nan's lack of urgency in her recent title fight against Angela Lee:

"Maybe engage a little bit more on the ground. I feel like, sometimes, especially when Angela was at the back, she did land a couple of shots, but she wasn’t very eager to engage on the ground. I think she respected the threat that Angela had on the ground."

'No Chill' has fought and lost to the current strawweight champ on two different occasions. In fact, those are the only blemishes on her professional record.

Nan has been one of the most dominant fighters on the ONE roster ever since joining back in 2017. Since then, she has faced Angela Lee three times, beating her twice.

Tiffany Teo believes the champ could've pushed the pace more in her most recent outing against Lee:

"I guess also, her last loss to Angela was because she was too eager to engage and she got her back taken. So I understand that too. But yeah, I feel like if she did more damage, it would have been more convincing."

Each of Nan's previous four title fights ended in unanimous decision—all in her favor. Prior to that, four of her five ONE victories came by way of stoppage.

Teo, the No. 5 ranked atomweight, rattled off four consecutive wins after signing to ONE back in 2016. She then ran into Xiong Jing Nan on two separate events—losing both times.

Regardless, Tiffany Teo has proven to be one of the premier women's mixed martial artists on earth. The 32-year-old is a boxing champion from Singapore who started training in Muay Thai at the age of 17.

Be on the lookout for a fight announcement pertaining to Teo, as she's sure to face a top-ranked atomweight in her next outing.

