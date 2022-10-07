“I didn’t sweat at all” - Tiffany Teo thinks she could have gone three rounds with Ritu Phogat

Tiffany Teo’s first experience in the ONE Championship atomweight division couldn’t have gone much better. ‘No Chill’ put away Ritu Phogat with a stellar first-round submission at ONE 161.

It was the second-straight submission loss for ‘The Indian Tigress’ and the second-straight win for the former two-time ONE women's strawweight world title challenger.

Moving to a lower weight class can often be difficult for fighters. The extra weight cut can result in a loss of speed and stamina, but that did not appear to be an issue for Teo.

Following her win, ‘No Chill’ spoke to ONE Championship about her cardio at atomweight and her confidence in going beyond the first round:

“Yeah, definitely. I didn’t sweat at all during that matchup. I was sweating more during the warmup. So definitely, if it went all three rounds, I’m sure that my cardio would help me pull that off.”

Fortunately for her, Teo did not have to dig too deep into her gas tank to earn the victory. Not only did 'No Chill' secure her first win in the division, but the dominant performance also catapulted her into the atomweight top five.

Eager to get a shot at the atomweight queen’s ONE world title, Teo is likely to see another top-five opponent in her next outing.

Tiffany Teo believes she is the biggest threat to Angela Lee’s atomweight reign

Following her victory over ‘The Indian Tigress’ at ONE 161, Tiffany Teo called out atomweight world champion Angela Lee. Teo let ‘Unstoppable’ know that she was coming for her.

While it may be a tad premature to start talking about a showdown between the two female stars, ‘No Chill’ believes she is more dangerous to Lee’s title reign than any other fighter under the ONE Championship banner:

“I think I have superior striking compared to Angela and I think we’re pretty even on the ground. I feel like I can mix things up in terms of MMA, in just setting up my takedowns you know. I just feel like I pose a different threat to her compared to all the other athletes she has faced."

After Lee’s somewhat controversial loss to Xiong Jing Nan in the ONE on Prime Video 2 headliner, there is some uncertainty as to what is next for both the women’s atomweight and strawweight world championships.

However, one thing is for certain; Tiffany Teo will be ready to put her money where her mouth is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far