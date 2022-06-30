“I was just so stoked to go” - Victoria Lee surprised by big sister Angela with trip to Brazil

What could be one of the best gifts one could give a recent graduate? How about a trip to Brazil? 18-year-old atomweight sensation Victoria Lee was taken by surprise when her older sister, ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, gifted her a round-trip ticket to Brazil.

In an exclusive interview, 'The Prodigy' told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I was super grateful to be able to go with my sister, Bruno, and Ava, because it was a complete surprise to me. I just thought like, ‘Oh, have fun on your trip’ and she was like, ‘No, I got you a ticket too,’ and I was just so stoked to go."

Flying from Honolulu in Hawaii also meant multiple stops with more than twenty-four hours of travel time. However, that didn’t seem to faze Victoria Lee.

She said:

"The flight over was surprisingly long. But when we got to Brazil, it was such a nice experience. It wasn't like anywhere else I've seen before. I've never been to South America and everything. A lot of things were very different there, and hearing everybody speak Portuguese, and having almost no clue of what to say. It was definitely kind of difficult. But we spent a lot of time with Bruno’s family, and they were kind of helping me to learn Portuguese. Then just seeing the whole family and having Ava's birthday party there. It was such a fun trip."

After 18 years of hard work and dedication to martial arts, Victoria Lee absorbed Brazil’s colorful vibe in the short time she spent there:

"Just being in that environment, it just gives you a nice feeling. Aside from that, the parks there were very nice. And especially seeing the different animals, it's definitely not something that you would see in Hawaii, like the capybara in the park or something like that. And just like some of the cultures that are just normal there and the different types of foods, it was a really nice experience."

Victoria Lee on how her family supports her MMA career

It’s no secret that Victoria Lee carries one of the most prestigious last names in MMA. Her older siblings, Angela and Christian Lee are both world champions in their respective divisions.

Angela is the reigning atomweight queen, while Christian is the former ONE lightweight world champion. Suffice to say, Victoria Lee's tight-knit family has given her valuable advice since her career began.

Lee is on a fiery three-fight win streak, having recently earned her first TKO finish at ONE: Revolution last year. In a recent interview, 'The Prodigy' expressed her gratitude for having such inspirational siblings in her corner. She told TSC News:

“It’s definitely such a blessing for me to have my brother and sister there in my corner all the time. They’ve gone on almost the exact same journey as me so whenever I have questions, they’ve already been through it and they’re able to give me, you know, insights that no one else would really know.”

