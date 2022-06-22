Watch: Vitaly Bigdash's sensational submission that secured his ONE 159 title shot

Vitaly Bigdash will have the opportunity to recapture ONE Championship gold when he faces reigning champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE 159 on July 22.

The Russian earned three straight victories on his way to a title opportunity, but it was his epic submission victory over Fan Rong at ONE: Winter Warriors 2 that sealed the deal.

ONE Championship recently posted a video of the bout between Bigdash and Rong on their YouTube channel, reminding everyone of the Russian's impressive submission that night

"Before Russian powerhouse Vitaly Bigdash challenges two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight crown at ONE 159 on 22 July, relive his sensational submission of Chinese warrior Fan Rong in December 2021!"

Watch the full video below:

Following his submission over Rong, Bigdash scored a win over rival Aung La N Sang in their trilogy bout to make it three straight victories. Now the traditional wrestler will get to test his skills against a relentless submission machine in 'The Dutch Knight'.

Bigdash excels at chain wrestling against the fence, weighing heavy on his opponents and making them more susceptible to his solid body locks and single leg takedowns.

The Russian's key to victory will be suffocating the champ with constant pressure, potentially grinding out a decision over the course of five rounds.

Vitaly Bigdash may come for more than just one of Reinier de Ridder's championships

If Vitaly Bigdash succeeds in regaining his middleweight championship from 'The Dutch Knight' on July 22, he may still have some business with the current champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 37-year-old stated that his goal was to become a two-division champion before hanging up his gloves:

"Becoming a champion in two weight classes – that’s my life goal now. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, let's move up a notch and if I’m meant to win it, then that's the way it's going to be."

As of now, Reinier de Ridder is the holder of both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles. Should Bigdash succeed in taking the middleweight crown at ONE 159, there is a good possibility the two may square off once again for de Ridder's light heavyweight title.

This would be similar to how de Ridder defeated Aung La N Sang for the middleweight title in 2020 and then took Sang's light heavyweight title six months later.

Do you think Vitaly Bigdash could score an upset over Reinier de Ridder or will 'The Dutch Knight' maintain his undefeated streak at ONE 159?

