"Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, or MMA action?" - ONE Championship wants to know what fans are stoked for at ONE 157

ONE Championship is getting ready for ONE 157, an event packed with tons of martial arts action. The May 20 card will feature MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

On Twitter, ONE Championship asked the fans:

"Will you be watching #ONE157 for the Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, or MMA action this Friday? #ONE157. 20 May."

With so much martial arts action, ONE wants to know which bouts fans are most looking forward to.

The event will be headlined by two Muay Thai title fights, and also has the first round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix. In addition, two submission grappling matches featuring legends, four high stakes MMA fights, and two doses of kickboxing action will go down on May 20.

To view ONE 157 live, ONE Championship wrote on its website:

"ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot will broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device. The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 20 May."

The stacked ONE 157 fight card

The upcoming ONE event will certainly be a treat for fans of combat sports. The headlining fight will see the ONE Muay Thai featherweight championship on the line, as reigning titleholder Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy looks to defend his strap against France's Jimmy Vienot.

The challenger has a notable past in Muay Thai leading into this fight, having held titles at Lumpinee Stadium and in the World Boxing Council Muay Thai, among others.

The featherweight champion, meanwhile, has over 160 wins professionally and has held many titles, including the two aforementioned belts won by Vienot.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick Petchmorakot with his third title defense, pressuring and breaking down Magnus Andersson, for the third-round stoppage. Petchmorakot with his third title defense, pressuring and breaking down Magnus Andersson, for the third-round stoppage. https://t.co/yjkgNMfoZo

The co-main event features a title match for the ONE Muay Thai strawweight championship. Champion Prajanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym plans to defend his ONE gold against Italian fighter Joseph Lasiri.

Prajanchai enters this match with over 300 career victories and many titles to his name. Lasiri, meanwhile, is coming off a first-round knockout in his previous fight.

Elsewhere, the first round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix kicks off on the ONE 157 card. The tournament features Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jacob Smith, Walter Goncalves, Taiki Naito, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Amir Naseri, Savvas Michael, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Adding to the stacked action, two submission grappling bouts involving young phenoms versus legends will go down. While Kade Ruotolo will meet Shinya Aoki, his brother Tye Ruotolo will face Garry Tonon.

For MMA, the event features heavyweight jiu-jitsu legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida facing fellow Brazilian Hugo Cunha. Plus, Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak will make her MMA debut against Indian kickboxing champion Zeba Bano.

