"Who makes it to the finals?" - ONE Championship wants your semifinal picks for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals are set, and ONE Championship is asking fans who they think will advance to the tournament's final round.

On Twitter, ONE Championship posted a photo with quarterfinal winners Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Savvas Michael, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Walter Goncalves. The caption reads:

“Your semifinal matchups for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix! 👀 Who makes it to the finals?”

Who makes it to the finals?



"Your semifinal matchups for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix! 👀 Who makes it to the finals?"

Fans are replying to the post, with some of them already feeling that one slot is already filled. One fan said:

“Rodtang for sure, but for the others I'm not so sure.”

No.2-ranked Jonathan Haggerty was also slated to take part in the tournament before illness forced him out of the competition at the last minute. One fan is still hoping that Haggerty can still show what he can do against his intended opponent, Walter Goncalves. The fan said:

“I mean, is it possible at all to still get Goncalves vs. Haggerty? I wish I knew the extent of Haggerty's illness but I know Goncalves took no damage and has said he has unfinished business with him. Just saying.”

All four competitors put on impressive performances at ONE 157, and will surely produce exciting matchups in the next round. One fan said:

“All I know is that we’re about to have some fiery matches.”

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal matchups

With ONE 157 now in the books, the next round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal matchups are now set.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face Savvas Michael in one of the semifinal pairings. Michael booked his ticket to the next round with a masterful performance against promotional newcomer Amir Naseri, improving his overall record to 44-4. If he can maintain his incredible form, he may have a chance to snap Rodtang’s undefeated Muay Thai streak in ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, another semifinal matchup will see the tournament favorite in Superlek Kiatmoo9 taking on Walter Goncalves. Superlek dominated his matchup with Taiki Naito while Goncalves needed only 35 seconds to finish off Josue Cruz, who stepped in at the last minute for Jonathan Haggerty.

Both men will have something to prove at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. The Thai superstar is hoping to live up to everyone's expectations and the young Brazilian will be looking to prove that he belongs in the tournament, no matter who he’s facing.

