Watch: Hiroki Akimoto celebrates ONE X title win with family

After his exciting title bout at ONE X, Hiroki Akimoto celebrated with those who mean the most: his family. In a video posted by ONE Championship, we see the newly crowned ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion hoisting his ONE kickboxing title and his daughter on both his shoulders.

It was a proud moment for the Japanese warrior as he showed off two of his greatest achievements in life: his daughter and his new title. It's quite common for fighters to find inspiration in their families. It's one of the most earnest reasons to be great at what they do.

After seeing how hungry and aggressive Akimoto was at ONE X, we're not surprised if he had his daughter at the back of his mind as inspiration.

Hiroki Akimoto wins the ONE bantamweight kickboxing title with a sensational performance at ONE X

In one of the most thrilling displays of kickboxing you'll ever see, Hiroki Akimoto threw everything but the kitchen sink at former champion Capitan Petchyindee. It was a furious display of striking as two of the best kiockboxers in the world slugged it out for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt.

Capitan and Akimoto went pedal-to-the-metal in their five-round war. At one point, the champion swept the challenger off his feat with a low kick. Akimoto then returned the favor by sweeping Capitan with the same kick as well.

In the end, Akimoto somehow found a way to up the tempo of an already intense kickboxing bout and eventually broke the champion's spirit. The proud Japanese fighter snatched a hard-earned decision win with sheer will power. A rematch would undoubtedly produce fireworks and it'll likely be another classic like their first meeting.

