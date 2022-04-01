Watch: Smilla Sundell gets ribs smashed in training ahead of her April 22 title fight

ONE Championship striker Smilla Sundell is getting ready for her Muay Thai strawweight championship showdown. On April 22, the promotion will introduce a Muay Thai title to the division, with Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan set for the inaugural championship match.

The Swedish-born striker is preparing in the hardest way possible. She's getting her ribs and torso smashed at the Fairtex Training Center, her home gym. In a ONE Championship Instagram video, she can be seen trading viciously with her training partner.

Watch the clip of Sundell training below:

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Catch "The Hurricane" take on Jackie Buntan for the ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on 22 April!



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Smilla Sundell goes shot-for-shotCatch "The Hurricane" take on Jackie Buntan for the ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on 22 April! Smilla Sundell goes shot-for-shot 😤 Catch "The Hurricane" take on Jackie Buntan for the ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on 22 April!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/DeeNTdaEmb

It seems she is used to this type of training. In her own Instagram clip from February, she can be seen putting her arms to the side and allowing her training partner to strike her ribs and torso.

She captioned the video:

"Easy!

Smilla Sundell made her debut in ONE Championship with a stunning knockout of Diandra Martin at ONE: Full Circle.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! #ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Smilla SundellFINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! Smilla Sundell 🇸🇪 FINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! 👊 #ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/bvD8FiT8vF

Smilla Sundell title shot at ONE Reloaded

ONE Championship will be introducing a Muay Thai strawweight title at ONE Reloaded on April 22. This inaugural match will see Sweden's 17-year-old Muay Thai phenom Smilla Sundell against Filipino-American technician Jackie Buntan.

The young Swede boasts an incredible record. She already has 33 wins to her name with a very impressive 22 of these coming by way of KO/TKO.

Watch Sundell in action in the video below:

To add to her training arsenal, she trains alongside the WBC world champion and three-time Irish ISKA champion, Sean 'Clubber' Clancy of Ireland. Also in her corner are great Muay Thai fighters such as Stamp Fairtex, Wondergirl Fairtex, and 2018 Muay Thai Grand Prix Welterweight Champion Saemapetch.

She has some of the best training partners in the world at the Fairtex Training Center in Thailand. Sundell can be seen alongside her gym mates in an Instagram post. The caption reads:

"Only champions and a farang"

Farang is a foreigner who competes in Muay Thai.

Her April 22 opponent is someone who has spent her entire life training in this sport. Jackie Buntan made her debut in ONE Championship in 2021 and has stayed undefeated. She has an impressive three-fight win streak in the division, defeating Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Daniela Lopez, and Sundell's training partner Wondergirl Fairtex.

Edited by Aziel Karthak