Watch: Smilla Sundell's intense Y2K massage ahead of ONE Championship: Reloaded title fight

Smilla Sundell might be on the cusp of making history in ONE Championship. At just 17, Sundell will be facing Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt at ONE: Reloaded. If she wins, 'The Hurricane' will be one of the youngest Muay Thai world champions ever.

After her 3-round demolition of Diandra Martin earlier this year, Sundell had everyone's eyebrows raised at the ferocity she's displayed despite her age. The young Swede looked like a steel locomotive as she kept moving forward despite eating shots from Martin.

Sundell's suffocating aggression was all too much for the Aussie, who suffered multiple knockdowns over the course of the bout.

In preparation for the biggest fight of her young career, Sundell was seen training at the renowned Fairtex gym in Pattaya, Thailand. Training alongside ONE greats like former title challenger Stamp Fairtex and veterans like Yodkaikaew 'Y2K' Fairtex, she is getting the right attention and treatment she needs.

In a recent Instagram post from ONE Championship, Sundell is seen getting an intense massage courtesy of the aforementioned Y2K. The way Y2K massaged Sundell's muscles looked more painful than getting shin-kicked by the Swede.

Smilla Sundell faces Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Championship strawwweight belt

Smilla Sundel will face Filipino-American buzzsaw Jackie Buntan on April 22 for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt at ONE: Reloaded.

Both Buntan and Sundell took to social media to post about their upcoming fight. It will serve as the co-main event for the 6-bout main card that includes fighters like Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks and ONE lightweight kickboxing champ Regian 'The Immortal' Earsel.

The fight has the potential to steal the show. Jackie Buntan is known to be one of the fastest fighters on ONE's roster today. It will be Sundell's suffocating aggression versus Buntan's ultra-fast strikes. Tune in on April 22nd to see the the action and drama unfold.

Edited by C. Naik