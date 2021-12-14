Watch: ONE Championship previews the co-main event of ONE: Winter Warriors II

ONE Championship recently released a YouTube video previewing the co-main event for its next card, ONE: Winter Warriors II. Be ready to hear commentator Michael Schiavello scream his signature words "goodnight Irene!" on this one.

The featured co-headliner will be between former ONE world champion Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon and rising contender 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il. Both fighters are known for their knockout power so don't blink once the bell rings come December 17.

Though the two knockout artists are highly similar in their respective finishing rates, they are separated by their places in their respective careers.

Belingon, the former bantamweight champion, is seemingly at a crossroads. The Wushu expert lost the belt to current champion Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes in what many consider the greatest rivalry in ONE Championship history.

In losing the four-fight saga against Fernandes, 'The Silencer' has lost three fights in a row. Now the Filipino warrior's back is against the wall as he fights to retain his chances of seeing the belt again.

While Belingon is already talking about having "one last shot" at gold, the young Kwon is just at the rising tide of his fighting career.

Though he has tremendous respect for the Filipino legend, the hard-hitting Korean believes that the past must give way to the future. The undeniably confident Kwon knows that he is the future and he does not care if he needs to take out a legend to prove his point.

With a narrative that speaks of 'old guard versus new blood' laced around this battle of knockout kings, it's a sin not to witness this epic co-main event clash.

Watch the full fight preview below:

On December 17, Kevin Belingon and Kwon Won Il will lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II.

This epic clash of knockout artists will precede the main event featuring Team Lakay's young dynamo Danny 'The King' Kingad. The rising Filipino superstar will face his toughest challenge yet in former ONE Championship flyweight champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov.

The two were set to meet two years ago in the semifinals of the ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix. Akhmetov, however, was forced to withdraw due to injury. After a few more postponements in the years that followed, the anticipation for the bout reached fever pitch.

Come December 17, we'll get to see who truly deserves another shot at ONE Championship flyweight world champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes. Tune in to witness the action and drama unfold.

