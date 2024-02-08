ONE Championship: 'Wondergirl' says Stamp’s decision to solely focus on MMA was key to her world title victory

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak has admired the work of reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, who claimed the gold in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14.

Stamp became the first athlete in ONE history to become a three-sport world champion when she defeated Ham Seo Hee via a third-round TKO inside the jam-packed Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In a recent interview on The AllStar’s YouTube channel, ‘Wondergirl’ suggested why the Thai superstar quickly found enormous success in MMA, despite competing in Muay Thai and kickboxing matches previously.

The Jaroonsak Muaythai and Southside MMA representative said:

“With Stamp, before she transitioned to MMA, she was like a beast, she’s a kickboxing world champion, a Muay Thai world champion, but she moves differently. And then she fought MMA a couple of times, and then when she returned to defend her belt, she moved differently.

“She’s incredible, she’s good, but the way she trains in MMA, it’s different movements, different trainings. So she looked a bit different when she returned back to Muay Thai or kickboxing.”

See the full interview below:

Stamp formerly held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and ONE atomweight kickboxing world titles simultaneously but struggled to keep them because she was also participating in MMA fights.

Now, the shift of focus has tremendously helped Stamp achieve the groundbreaking accomplishment and plans to be an active champion.

'Wondergirl' to face Dayane Cardoso in a mixed rules fight

‘Wondergirl’ is set to be back in action for the first time since her third-round TKO loss to reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan during their special rules match at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

The 25-year-old Thai sensation will be facing Dayane Cardoso in a strawweight mixed rules fight inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on February 16 as part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 19 card.

Their four-round contest will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA, similar to Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s first-of-its-kind contest at ONE X.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all active Prime Video subscribers in North America.