"Won with just leg kicks" - Yodkaikaew Fairtex highlights before his Gurdarshan Mangat bout at ONE 158

Yodkaikaew Fairtex is one of the most dangerous strikers in ONE Championship, and Gurdarshan Mangat should be worried about his leg kicks at ONE 158.

On Twitter, ONE Championship shared a highlight video of Yodkaikaew raining a barrage of leg kicks on his opponent. The video’s caption said:

“This fighter won with JUST LEG KICKS😱”

The clip was taken from Yodkaikaew’s August 2020 clash with American Alex Schild. The Thai’s leg kicks constantly found their mark on Schild’s legs, which led to numerous knockdowns.

Ultimately, the referee decided to stop the contest after seeing that Schild could no longer intelligently defend himself from the onslaught. The clip ended with Yodkaikaew breaking out some dance moves featuring the leg he used to kick his way to victory.

Of course, with the bout ending in the third round, Yodkaikaew didn’t exclusively throw just leg kicks for the duration of the bout. However, his methodical striking opened up the opportunity to target Schild’s leg, which led to the victory.

It would be Yodkaikaew’s second of three straight victories upon his arrival in ONE Championship in 2020.

Yodkaikaew Fairtex looks to bounce back against Gurdarshan Mangat

Victory has been elusive to Yodkaikaew Fairtex since last year, dropping a tough decision to Hu Yong in 2021 and absorbing his first knockout loss earlier this year. He will look to get back in the win column against Gurdarshan Mangat at ONE 158 on Friday, June 3rd.

The Canadian-Indian sensation holds a 16-3 professional MMA record, including a 3-1 record in ONE Championship. Mangat knows how to finish fights in a variety of ways, be it a quick finish or a long game.

Mangat's 16 wins are almost equally distributed, with five submissions, five TKOs, and six decisions. 'Saint Lion's' latest win came at the expense of a fellow fighter of Indian descent, Roshan Mainam.

Meanwhile, Yodkaikaew has competed in over 85 bouts in Muay Thai before transitioning to MMA. His striking background has helped him win five of his seven professional MMA victories by knockout.

Both fighters belong in the stacked flyweight division and may not instantly break through the top five of the rankings by claiming a win. However, an impressive victory could certainly help build their confidence as they get ready for their next challenge in their climb to the top.

