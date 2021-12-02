"I'm fully confident" - Hu Yong embraces underdog status against Yuya Wakamatsu

Hu Yong is currently on a five-fight winning streak in ONE Championship. Despite his momentum, the Chinese fighter is seen as the underdog for his upcoming match against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE: Winter Warriors.

The blockbuster event is scheduled to take place this Friday, December 3, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

'The Wolf Warrior' is aware of how he is perceived in this bout against Wakamatsu, but it doesn't affect him at all. In an interview with ONE Championship, Yong made it clear that his opponent is beatable.

"I know that he’s a very famous fighter. He’s been fighting with a lot of famous fighters, too. But if you compare the numbers on paper, I’m under him for sure. But he also lost to all those famous fighters like Demetrious Johnson... This is the first time I’m getting out of the prelim cards and it seems that I am lower than him but I’m fully confident in this fight."

Yong owns a professional MMA record of 7-2 and has won all five fights of his fights in ONE Championship. Meanwhile, Wakamatsu has more bouts under his name and has only lost four times in 18 outings.

Nonetheless, Yong is very confident that he can take whatever Wakamatsu dishes out inside the Circle.

"I have to admit that he’s a very dangerous opponent since he’s been fighting with one of the best fighters. He punches very hard and he can punch out of nowhere but I think his combinations aren’t that good. I’m very experienced when it comes to fighting this style of fighters, so I have confidence in myself."

Hu Yong sizes himself up against Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson

With an unblemished record in ONE Championship, Hu Yong hopes that someday he will be going up against the best in Asia's premier MMA promotion. Top fighters Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes are his dream matchups.

"I’d like to fight with guys like Mighty Mouse [Demetrious Johnson] for sure. I am really confident in myself if I ever compete with the level of fighters like those people."

Discussing how he'd fare against the likes of Moraes and Johnson, Hu Yong said:.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I think that no matter how good they are when they face a striker like me they would definitely want to drag me into the ground. The first thing that I have to do is make sure that I have the best takedown defense."

Edited by Harvey Leonard