"Very talented" - Demetrious Johnson gives his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev

Demetrious Johnson has words of high praise for Khamzat Chimaev. 'Mighty Mouse' asserted that Chimaev is "very talented."

Speaking to James Lynch of Combat Sports on Fanatics View, Demetrious Johnson opened up on several topics, including Khamzat Chimaev. Lynch asked 'Mighty Mouse' for his views on the Chechnya-born Swedish MMA star.

Johnson responded:

“Yeah, he’s great. You know, it’s mixed martial arts. Anything can happen. So far, what I’ve seen from him; very skillful, very talented. And, you know, he’s got to stay healthy and stay focused and go out there and compete.”

Khamzat Chimaev earned widespread praise for his performances in 2020. He was hailed by many as the year’s breakout UFC star. ‘Borz’ made his UFC debut in July 2020. He competed in two fights within ten days – at welterweight and middleweight – and secured stoppage victories in both.

Following this, Khamzat Chimaev faced veteran MMA fighter Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley in September 2020. Chimaev put on a spectacular performance against Meerschaert, KO’ing him in 17 seconds.

With an undefeated professional MMA record of 9 wins and 0 losses, Khamzat Chimaev was looking to break through into the upper echelons of the UFC. He was subsequently booked to face high-ranking UFC welterweight Leon Edwards in a potential title eliminator matchup.

Unfortunately, Chimaev contracted COVID-19 and his ensuing health issues led to his bout against Edwards being canceled on three separate occasions.

Watch Demetrious Johnson talk about Khamzat Chimaev and more below:

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang and Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Khamzat Chimaev recovered from his COVID-19-related health issues earlier this year. The talented 27-year-old is now set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon against a fellow KO artist. Chimaev is scheduled to fight Li Jingliang in a three-round welterweight bout at UFC 267 on October 30th, 2021.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Confirmed, UFC working on Khamzat Chimaev's ( @KChimaev ) return against Li Jingliang ( @UfcJingliang ) for UFC 267 in October. Not signed, but both sides are agreeable to it, per sources. The Wolf vs. The Leech at 170 pounds. Confirmed, UFC working on Khamzat Chimaev's (@KChimaev) return against Li Jingliang (@UfcJingliang) for UFC 267 in October. Not signed, but both sides are agreeable to it, per sources. The Wolf vs. The Leech at 170 pounds.

Meanwhile, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is expected to face Muay Thai pound-for-pound great Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules fight comprising four three-minute rounds.

Rounds one and three of the fight will be contested under ONE Muay Thai rules. Rounds two and four will be contested under ONE MMA rules. The fight will take place at a special ONE Championship event on December 5th, 2021.

Rounds 1 and 3 will be contested under Muay Thai rules. Rounds 2 an 4 will be contested under ONE's MMA rules. (via Demetrious Johnson will face Muay Thai standout Rodtang in a mixed rules fight at ONE X on Dec. 5, Chatri Sityodtong announced on "The MMA Hour."Rounds 1 and 3 will be contested under Muay Thai rules. Rounds 2 an 4 will be contested under ONE's MMA rules. (via @marc_raimondi Demetrious Johnson will face Muay Thai standout Rodtang in a mixed rules fight at ONE X on Dec. 5, Chatri Sityodtong announced on "The MMA Hour."



