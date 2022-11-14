"One of the most cherished moments of my life" - Emotional former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg reminisces the late Anthony Johnson shouting him out in his retirement speech

Former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg has penned a heartfelt tribute message to Anthony Johnson following the tragic news of his passing.

The MMA world is currently in mourning after the shocking news of Johnson's death. The former light heavyweight contender was one of the most popular fighters while on the UFC roster and was known for his tremendous one-punch knockout power.

'Rumble' was signed to Bellator MMA at the time, where he fought once, winning via second-round KO in his return to action last year.

Goldberg took to Twitter to respond to a video of Anthony Johnson. In the clip, 'Rumble' was giving his final octagon interview and shouted out Goldberg, who unfortunately wasn't on commentary for his last UFC fight:

"I have to say one more thing, big shout to my boy Goldie. He wasn't here and I wanted him to be here for my last fight, but Mike, I love you baby!"

Mike Goldberg responded, admitting that he shed another tear by rewatching the video:

"It brought me to tears back then and it just did once again, thank you so much for sharing! I remember watching it live, one of the most cherished moments of my life"

Mike Goldberg responded, admitting that he shed another tear by rewatching the video:

"It brought me to tears back then and it just did once again, thank you so much for sharing! I remember watching it live, one of the most cherished moments of my life"

Anthony Johnson left the UFC in 2017 following a second-round submission loss to Daniel Cormier. 'Rumble' amassed an impressive 22-6 record while competing for the organization and fought for the 205-pound title twice, coming up short both times to 'DC'.

Daniel Cormier shares emotional message after Anthony Johnson's passing

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier also shared an emotional message on social media after the tragic news of Anthony Johnson's death aged just 38.

Cormier and Johnson were former rivals and shared the octagon on two occasions. 'DC' got the better of 'Rumble' twice, managing to avoid his incredible KO power and submitting him via rear-naked choke at UFC 187 and UFC 210.

Daniel Cormier wrote:

"Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble you will be missed. Sometimes life doesn't seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble"

Daniel Cormier wrote:

"Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble you will be missed. Sometimes life doesn't seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble"

Johnson leaves a legacy as one of the hardest hitters but kindest souls to step foot in the octagon. His untimely passing has left a hole in the MMA community, but he certainly won't be forgotten by the fans or fighters who knew him.

