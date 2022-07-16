"One of those on Cody Garbrandt's chin would’ve been a straight KO" - Hilarity ensues in comments as Gilbert and Herbert Burns take on the Tortilla challenge 

A Fan brutally mocked Cody Garbrandt after a video of Gilbert Burns playing the Tortilla challenge with his brother Herbert Burns surfaced on social media.

The brothers enjoyed a light moment ahead of the younger brother's fight at UFC Long Island. They poured water on their mouths and played Rock Paper and Scissors, with the loser of the game getting slapped with a tortilla by the winner.

Both brothers had their chances to hit the other sibling before 'The Blaze' eventually spilled out the water which made 'Durinho' the winner of the contest. That said, the younger Burns brother showed off slick head movement to avoid a shot.

A user with the Twitter handle @mtaali97 somehow managed to bring Cody Garbrandt into the discussion. He said 'No Love' would have been knocked out had he received one of those tortilla shots. Needless to say, it's a shot at Garbrandt's inability to take shots in the UFC.

The former bantamweight champion's chin has become questionable in his recent career. Since TJ Dillashaw took his undefeated record away at UFC 217, he has won only once inside the octagon. Out of his five losses in his last six fights, Garbrandt has suffered four knockout losses.

Garbrandt's latest loss came against Kai Kara-France at UFC 269 as he made a move down to the flyweight division of the UFC. 'No Love' was set to take on submission artist Rani Yahya. However, Yahya had to pull out of that clash.

Herbert Burns suffered a second consecutive loss at UFC Long Island

Herbert Burns suffered a TKO loss due to retirement in his fight against Bill Algeo at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez. The fight on the preliminary card was an entertaining affair before the clash was eventually called off.The 34-year-old is on a two-fight losing streak after his five-fight winning streak was snapped last time.

'Durinho', meanwhile, suffered a loss in his last fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. The 35-year-old is still a top contender in the welterweight division.

The former title challenger has been going back-and-forth with Jorge Masvidal on social media for a while with the duo expected to fight soon.

