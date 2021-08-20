"One day we get to train, I hope" - Conor McGregor sends a shout out to Canelo Alvarez's team

Conor McGregor recently conducted an Instagram Live from his car en route to a doctor's appointment. The former UFC champ-champ seemed in high spirits as he gave his fans an update on his health and recovery.

Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso seemed to have commented during the IG Live session. Conor McGregor seemed highly delighted to see words of support from the famous trainer. The Irishman immediately responded by saying:

"Canelo team! Bless you champ! My man, I appreciate you sir. Eddy Reynoso, big fan of your work my man, and what you're doing with those guys in the gym. One day we get to train, I hope so."

Without getting ahead of himself but still maintaining his optimism, Conor McGregor continued by saying:

"I'm confident, but I'm going to take it day by day and see how this leg goes up. One thing's for sure, I'll be able to box. I'll be out here till mid-October anyway, I think... I'd love to get training with you, sir, sometime in the future I'm sure we will. Thank you for the support."

Considering McGregor's excellent boxing and striking abilities, it will be truly intriguing to see how a training session between him and Eddy Reynoso pans out. Reynoso rose to worldwide fame as the trainer of Mexican boxing champion and superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Watch the excerpt from Conor McGregor's IG Live below:

Could training with Eddy Reynoso help Conor McGregor's return to the UFC?

There is absolutely no doubt that Eddy Reynoso is one of the best boxing coaches in the world. After all, the proof is in the pudding. Reynoso has coached Canelo to the No.1 spot on the pound-for-pound list in the world.

However, there is a case to be made that perhaps training with Reynoso won't do much for Conor McGregor's MMA career and his return to the UFC. In his last few outings, McGregor's undoing has been grappling exchanges. The Irishman's boxing has always been very strong, enough to lead him to a pro boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather.

Nonetheless, training with a keen and insightful mind like Eddy Reynoso would do wonders for any combat sports athlete. Considering that Conor McGregor has hinted at taking to professional boxing again, it would certainly be a highly beneficial move.

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor told @arielhelwani that he had his eye on fighting Manny Pacquiao. pic.twitter.com/uPXbhBMbfM — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 25, 2020

Edited by Avinash Tewari