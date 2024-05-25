ONE debutant Adrian Lee looking for “the fastest way” to finish Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167

ONE Championship debutant Adrian Lee is looking for the fastest path to victory when he steps inside the Circle for the first time on Friday, June 7.

Looking to follow in the footsteps of his ONE world champion siblings Christian and Angela Lee, the 18-year-old sensation will meet Aussie newcomer Antonio Mammarella when the promotion heads back to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE 167.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his first professional mixed martial arts bout, Lee made it clear that he's not interested in drawing things out and fishing for highlights. He said:

“I’m not really too focused on getting these highlights or all that media stuff, just the fastest way to get it done".

Though he's still a teenager, Lee is one of the most highly touted prospects in MMA. He is a four-time National Youth MMA champion and clinched the 2023 high school state wrestling title in his native Hawaii.

Adrian Lee to honor the legacy of his late history, Victoria Lee, at ONE 167

In December 2022, the Lee family suffered the type of tragedy that no one should have to experience when an 18-year-old MMA prospect and the older sister of Adrian Lee, Victoria Lee, passed away.

She, like her younger brother, made her ONE Championship debut as a teenager and immediately earned the attention of fighters and fans alike with many dubbing her the next big thing in women's combat sports. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be.

Still reeling from the loss, Lee has vowed to carry on the legacy of his sister as he navigates his own ONE Championship career. In an interview with EsentiallySports, Lee said:

"Through my fights and successes, I will honor her name and legacy since she will also be there every step of the way".

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.