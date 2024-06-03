ONE debutant Masaaki Noiri wants a shot at featherweight kickboxing gold "as soon as possible"

Masaaki Noiri looks to announce himself in a major way at ONE 167, where he makes his ONE Championship debut. The ONE featherweight kickboxing division certainly isn't short of big names or challenges given the talent that currently competes in it.

For Noiri, who will be coming over from Japan with hopes of putting himself right in the mix, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship is the ultimate goal.

In order to achieve this mission that he has set out for, the latest addition to the roster will need to take on some of the best strikers in the world today. This push towards the title kicks off with his debut on June 7 where he will take on a well-established force in the division, Sitthichai.

He has taken on the best of the best in this weight class with his only losses coming to the very cream of the crop who always move on to big things as a result.

Noiri will look to do the same by proving himself against the Thai legend and slotting himself right in at the top off of just one fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Japanese contender spoke about his title ambitions and how this fight can propel him towards them:

"I think how I win this fight will be important. It will determine my next opponent. But I want to get to the world title as soon as possible."

Masaaki Noiri knows that he belongs at this level

Given the career that he has already produced in Japan, Masaaki Noiri has confidence in his abilities and is now looking forward to proving it on a new stage. He knows that he belongs at this level but June 7 is the opportunity to show that on the biggest stage possible.

Taking out a legend like Sitthichai means there are no backwards steps from that point on but that's exactly what Noiri is looking for.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers.