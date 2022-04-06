"Why do a fourth fight?" - Demetrious Johnson criticizes the UFC for trying to book Figueiredo-Moreno 4

MMA great and ONE flyweight Grand Prix champion Demetrious Johnson recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

The first half of the interview focused more on Johnson's mixed-rules bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X. The witty yet humble legend spoke about the superfight and how different ONE athletes are from the UFC:

“That’s one thing I love about the athletes at ONE. We’re all just chill. I’m in the back, Rodtang’s in the back. I said, ‘Rodtang, when I hit you did it hurt?’ and he goes, ‘Nah.’ And I was like, ‘Ok, I’ll take that one.'”

As the conversation deepened, however, 'Mighty Mouse' dropped some serious truth bombs. Demetrious Johnson was very critical of the current matchmaking of the UFC flyweight division, a weight class he once ruled with an iron fist.

The former UFC flyweight king questioned the decision to book a fourth fight between reigning flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. DJ mostly directed his criticism towards the matchmaking, but also targeted Moreno for chasing a fourth title fight:

“The [Deiveson Figueiredo] vs. Brandon Moreno fight, why do a fourth fight? Like, why? Fight [Alexandre] Pantoja, let Pantjoa fight. Let Kai Kara-France fight. Let someone totally different fight. Fight somebody totally different. Go out there, get your mojo back. It feels like you need it. Get a fresh look in front of you. Everyone's trying to chase this title. Don't chase the title. The title will come if you're worthy of it."

Demetrious Johnson is an 11-time defending UFC flyweight champion and holds that record to this day. The man knows what it means to be a champion and if he says you should get back in line and prove yourself worthy again, you should listen.

Watch the full interview here:

"Flyweights never get paid pay-per-view points" - Demetrious Johnson on UFC flyweights' fighter pay

To further add fuel to the fire, Demetrious Johnson also shed light on the conversation of UFC fighter pay, particularly the flyweights.

He mentioned that, even though title fights have prestige, they don't necessarily equate to bigger pay, articularly with UFC flyweights. 'Mighty Mouse' said:

"Yes, it makes a lot of money sense for the UFC, and maybe the athletes too. But I know how the UFC contracts are structured, whether Brandon Moreno fights Figueiredo or Kai Kara-France, I’m sure gonna get the same pay. Those boys ain’t getting the same pay-per-view points. Flyweights never get paid pay-per-view points. Don’t act like y’all getting 800,000 thousand pay-per-view buys."

DJ further gave insight on what he thinks Brandon Moreno should do next:

"So, you're [Moreno] better off fighting Kai Kara-France or Pantoja. And then when you get that, boom, you get your show and your win. You probably make $250K. Then you fight another one, there's another $250K. You just made $500K. Now you fight for a world title, then you get your $30K [Rebook] sponsorship... Then let's say, you win the belt. Next thing you know, you're in a great position. So it's better to fight just to fight to make your money. Then you go for the [title].”

Demetrious Johnson understands that in this business, getting paid should be at the paramount of your concerns. It's your job after all. It's what you do to make a living.

To get paid more, however, you have to keep fighting and winning. Opportunities to make more money will come once you've earned them. It's as clear-cut and fundamental as that.

