"One of those dudes were going to die" - Former UFC champion makes feelings known about Dan Hooker dropping out of fight against Justin Gaethje 

Dan Hooker has not entered the octagon since last August when he defeated Mateusz Gamrot via split decision at UFC 305. The No.6-ranked lightweight appeared set to make his return at UFC 313 in March as he faces Justin Gaethje in a five-round co-main event bout that seemingly promised violence.

'The Hangman' was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering a hand injury. Robert Whittaker recently shared his thoughts on Hooker's withdrawal from the bout. Speaking to Submission Radio, the former middleweight champion stated:

"Honestly though, I'm super disappointed because that was going to be an absolute barnbun, but I'm also not because one of those dudes were going to die. I don't want to see that. I don't want to see that, you know what I mean? No one was going to win that fight out of Gaethje and Hooker, right?"

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments on Dan Hooker pulling out of the Justin Gaethje bout below (18:27):

Hooker had shared a similar assessment when the bout was first announced to be a five-rounder. He claimed that he believed the UFC wanted to see someone die and that he was happy to oblige for the fans. Gaethje will now face Rafael Fiziev in a rematch of their UFC 286 Fight of the Night clash.

Justin Gaethje reveals opponents he wanted to step in for Dan Hooker

While Justin Gaethje noted that he was prepared to face any opponent after Dan Hooker withdrew from their upcoming bout, he revealed that he preferred one of two opponents. Speaking to Paweł Wyrobek of Polsat Sport, the No.3-ranked lightweight stated:

"I never heard [Mateusz] Gamrot. I think that the UFC trying to make a replacement for Dan Hooker, they never considered Gamrot. That's a very different fight, different night. But I think for me at the top of the list was [Charles] Oliveira and [Arman] Tsarukyan because those are the guys that are ranked ahead of me - the No.1 and No.2 contenders."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments on his UFC 313 clash below:

Gaethje noted that a win over either opponent would grant him what he desires: a title shot against Islam Makhachev. He added that Renato Moicano initially appeared prepared willing to step in, however, ultimately, that fell through. 'The Highlight' previously shared that Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier were also offered the fight.

