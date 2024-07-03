"One of the most entertaining fighters" - Fans hyped for Luke Lessei's display of free-flowing Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 23

ONE Championship recently published an Instagram video sharing the incredible story of how Luke Lessei earned a roster spot in the world's largest martial arts organization.

A message from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has opened the door for Lessei to showcase his talents on the global stage, as the promotion wrote the video's caption with:

"From doorsteps to dominance 📦👊 Will Luke Lessei's hard work pay off at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo? @lukethechef_"

Trending

The video showed Lessei and Sityodtong's conversation after the latter rewarded the American star's grind by signing him to a contract and making him part of the promotion.

This inspiring story has made the fans excited for his return to action because platform users @bvningflag, @jackson821_mma, @ortizroberto46, @goeff_quares, and @midwest_islandboy showered him with positive messages in the comment section:

"One of the most entertaining fighters out there. Keep doin your damn thing Chef. 👨‍🍳"

"🔥🔥Luke is the real deal"

"The Cheff is definitely one of the most entertaining fighters... can't wait to see this guy back on MT stage! 🔥"

"🔥🔥🔥 My man!! Get it baby!! 👊🏽"

"Legend in the making"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Since making his debut under the ONE banner, 'The Chef' has split his first two fights, losing his fight with Jo Nattawut in an absolute barnburner and winning against Eddie Abasolo in his latest outing at ONE Fight Night 19 in February 2024.

Luke Lessei to face Bampara Kouyate on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23

Following his split decision triumph over his American compatriot, Lessei is now ready to carry the momentum in his upcoming featherweight Muay Thai clash with Bampara Kouyate on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

A win for the Dubuque Martial Arts Group representative could crack him a spot in the division's top five rankings.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback