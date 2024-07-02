WATCH: Bampara Kouyate breaks the sound barrier with nasty bagwork in preparation for Bangkok showdown against Luke Lessei

French striking sensation Bampara Kouyate is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming match against American star Luke Lessei on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent video that ONE Championship posted on Instagram, Kouyate was seen perfecting his kicking technique in the gym. The post's caption read:

"Turn up the volume for your satisfaction 🤩 Will Bampara Kouyate conquer Luke Lessei this Friday at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo? @bambi.nho"

As seen in the video, the former WMC European Muay Thai Champion and former French National Muay Thai Champion punished the heavy bag with his powerful and accurate kicks. He landed 16 consecutive shots that echoed throughout the room.

Kouyate aims to land one of these shots against 'The Chef' on fight night and potentially secure an additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Bampara Kouyate wants to avenge his promotional loss from Shakir Al-Tekreeti

Aside from recording his first win under the world's largest martial arts organization, Kouyate is also looking to bounce back from his promotional defeat from Shakir Al-Tekreeti in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15.

The Team Mehdi Zatout had a forgetful maiden fight after he sustained a unanimous decision loss at the hands of the Iraqi rising star.

Furthermore, Kouyate aims to score the biggest victory of his career by beating Lessei and send shockwaves throughout the featherweight Muay Thai division. If he gets the job done, he could replace the Dubuque, Iowa native in the top five rankings of the weight class.

ONE Fight Night 23 goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 on U.S. primetime.

