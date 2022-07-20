“He dies 10 times out of 10” - Thanh Le believes he KO’s Tang Kai if he fights his game

ONE featherweight world champion, Thanh Le, is a confident man. In professional fighting, one has to have a near-insane level of confidence to reach world championship status. Although a humble martial artist, Le is not shy about making bold predictions when it comes to his fights. That's how much confidence he has in his abilities inside the cage.

The ONE world champion has 13 wins with a 100% finishing rate and just two losses. The knockout artist is what is called a "sniper" in professional fighting. He doesn't swarm his opponents with strikes in bunches but instead picks his shots for absolutely devastating results.

On August 26 at ONE 160, Thanh Le will face a similar knockout artist in Tang Kai. We have pointed out the eerie similarity between the two: their primary way of achieving victory is by sending their opponents into orbit.

For Le, however, there is a huge difference in how they get the knockout. The ONE featherweight king believes that his sniper-like approach to fighting will not fare well for Tang if he tries it come fight night. It's just not his game.

In an interview with ONE, Le said:

“If [Tang] wants to be a sniper and a ninja from the outside, that’s my game. He dies 10 times out of 10.”

Indeed, such confidence in his game and understanding of his opponent marks Le's greatness as a world champion. Coming into ONE 160, be on the lookout for Le's stick and move style as he methodically hunts for Tang's jaw.

Thanh Le believes that the best way for Tang Kai to win is by mixing it up

In the same interview, Le pointed out what his ONE 160 opponent can do if he has any chance of winning. According to the Vietnamese-American world champion, if the Chinese dynamo wants to win, he doesn’t need to be a sniper but instead pick up the pace and mix it up.

Thanh Le said:

“If he [Tang] wants to go in there and mix it up and make it hectic and crazy, then that is his best chance. But I’m really good at that stuff too, so that’s going to be a problem for him as well. If I hit him, he’s going to sleep.”

Again, the confidence is just oozing out of Le's words. Whether or not he can back up his words and pull off the KO cleanly as he predicted is still yet to be determined. Better tune in on August 26 to find out.

