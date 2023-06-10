ONE Fight Night 11 results: Hu Yong vs. Woo Sung Hoon

ONE Championship flyweights Hu Yong and Woo Sung Hoon were the second set of fighters to enter the ring inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a ONE Fight Night 11 showdown. Both fighters were looking to score back-to-back wins, with each coming off a victory in their last outing.

South Korea’s Woo Sung Hoon entered the bout 10-3 overall with a first-round knockout against Yuya Wakamatshu in his last appearance, while China’s Hu Yong stepped into the ring with an equally impressive 10-4 overall record and his own first-round KO against Geje Eustaquio in October.

Both fighters came out swinging in the early going, but Hu Yong was able to close the distance and work Woo to the ground. Woo worked his way back up but immediately paid for it with a nasty left hook from Hu that sent him to the mat. Hu moved in for the kill, but Woo was able to scramble and escape danger.

Ninety seconds left in the round, Woo Sung Hoon was able to turn the tables, working Hu to the canvas. Taking his opponent’s back, Woo threatened a rear-naked choke, but Hu managed to break free and get back to his feet.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11!



| LIVE NOW

WATCH LIVE on Prime amazon.com/ofn11

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)

Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE… Took him for a rideTune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11! #ONEFightNight11 | LIVE NOWWATCH LIVE on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Took him for a ride 😅Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11!#ONEFightNight11 | LIVE NOW🇺🇸🇨🇦 WATCH LIVE on Prime 👉 amazon.com/ofn11🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)🌍 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/CFTqZObwv9

Things were much more even between the two fighters in round two, with both men displaying their ability on the feet and on the mat. The final five minutes remained exclusively on the feet as the fighters peppered one another with a series of solid strikes. Hu began to empty his gas tank in the final minute, as Woo began gasping for air, but he never once backed down from a firefight.

In the end, neither man was able to finish the other, sending us to the scorecards for the second-straight time of the night.

Official Result: Hu Yong def. Woo Sung Hoon via split decision.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11!



| LIVE NOW

WATCH LIVE on Prime amazon.com/ofn11

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)

Also… Hu Yong is off to a HOT start against Woo Sung Hoon!Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11! #ONEFightNight11 | LIVE NOWWATCH LIVE on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)Also… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hu Yong is off to a HOT start against Woo Sung Hoon! 🔥Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11!#ONEFightNight11 | LIVE NOW🇺🇸🇨🇦 WATCH LIVE on Prime 👉 amazon.com/ofn11🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)🌍 Also… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xaApWuZ6m9

Poll : 0 votes