ONE Fight Night 11 results: Mansur Malachiev vs. Jeremy Miado

There’s a new sheriff in the strawweight MMA division of ONE Championship, and his name is Mansur Malachiev.

The undefeated Russian martial artist arrived with plenty of hype and a big assignment on his plate. He lived up to all that buzz on his way to a dominant first-round finish of in-form Jeremy Miado inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, June 9.

Mansur Malachiev went to work from the get-go, scoring a takedown just seconds into the contest. However, his opposite number, ‘The Jaguar,’ did well to fend off any oncoming traffic as he calmly worked his way back to his feet.

Miado, who promised to showcase his growing grappling game at ONE Fight Night 11, continued to make life difficult for the debuting superstar every time he was taken down. The 30-year-old stayed active from the guard and brilliantly prevented Malachiev from passing to half-mount.

As a result, the Universal Fighters representative struggled to find a route to any heavy striking or submission attempts on the canvas. However, the opportunity soon arrived, and he made the most of it.

Miado tried to regain his feet following another successful double-leg takedown, but the 31-year-old dug in with a thumping knee, forcing the Filipino warrior to drop his guard.

From there, he swiftly wrapped ‘The Jaguar’s left arm and head in a stiff triangle and dropped him to the mat once more to tighten the crank and secure the match-winning D’arce choke at 4:31 of the opening round.

The Dagestani’s debut victory at ONE Fight Night 11 pushed his resume to 11-0, with nine of his victories coming by submission or knockout. It could also possibly land him a spot in the strawweight MMA rankings of ONE Championship.

Official Result: Mansur Malachiev defeats Jeremy Miado via submission (D’arce choke) at 4:31 of round one

