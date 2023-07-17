ONE Fight Night 13: Mikey Musumeci pictures himself being ‘ahead in every exchange’ against Jarred Brooks

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci aims to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship for a third time.

The divisional champion has proved his class each time he steps inside the circle since inking a deal with ONE Championship.

Training from a young age, Musumeci eats, sleeps and breathes jiu-jitsu, dedicating his whole life to it, which has paid off with his incredible success and his reputation as one of the most acclaimed competitors in the sport.

Known for his elite level grappling IQ that keeps him multiple steps ahead of his opponent like a world champion chess player, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ plans on proving this once again when he returns on Friday, August 4.

Musumeci will welcome ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks to the promotion’s submission grappling division next month.

Though Brooks proved last time out with his title win against Joshua Pacio that he is more than just a grappler, the speciality of ‘The Monkey God’ saw him dominate the rest of the strawweight division after signing with the promotion back in 2021.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci previewed the match-up, expecting his grappling IQ to keep him several moves ahead of Brooks throughout the contest.

“I just see myself being ahead in every exchange and getting the finish.”

Live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Brooks will look to do the unthinkable and defeat one of the best grapplers in the world to become a two-sport world champion in his fifth fight under the ONE banner.

ONE Fight NIght 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.