ONE Fight Night 13: Mikey Musumeci says Jarred Brooks will have difficulties with ‘different grappling style’

Mikey Musumeci believes Jarred Brooks will need time to immerse himself in a submission-only contest.

However, the pasta and pizza fanatic remains confident that the Mash Fight Team athlete will try to familiarize himself as their match progresses at ONE Fight Night 13.

The pair collide in the co-main event of the August 4 bill, going live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Brooks, the best grappler in the strawweight MMA division, has been eager to test himself against 'Darth Rigatoni' since becoming a world champion.

And thanks to his abilities to put on barnburners, ONE Championship might have just granted the confident athlete what he wanted.

As for Mikey Musumeci, the kingpin expects to face an interesting challenge when they meet next month.

He told ONE:

“He’s gonna be super tough. He’s used to MMA jiu-jitsu which is all punching. It’s a whole different style, so he’s definitely gonna be game for this.”

While he hopes his fellow American athlete doesn't throw combinations or punches in bunches, 'Darth Rigatoni' is ready to school Brooks and show him who's the true king of grappling at ONE.

The New Jersey native has put up a 4-0 run since joining the ONE roster, and he's been class in every fight thus far.

A victory for 'Darth Rigatoni' against 'The Monkey God' isn't something too far-fetched, after all.

As such, fans can expect Mikey Musumeci to leave the Thai capital with his hand raised and his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title around his waist.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.