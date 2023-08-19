ONE Fight Night 14: Jihin Radzuan says Stamp Fairtex destined to become three-sport world champion

Jihin Radzuan believes her training partner, Stamp Fairtex, will become a three-sport world champion.

No female fighter in the history of ONE Championship has been more versatile than Stamp Fairtex. Since making her ONE debut in July 2018, Stamp has established promotional records of 10-2 in MMA, 2-1 in kickboxing, and 2-1 in Muay Thai.

The 25-year-old now looks to simultaneously hold world titles in all three atomweight divisions.

During an interview with ONE, Jihin Radzuan had this to say about Stamp:

“She will be the first and only to sweep all the world titles, you know.”

On September 29, Stamp Fairtex looks to take a significant step toward becoming a simultaneous three-sport world champion. At ONE Fight Night 14, the Thai superstar will meet Ham Seo Hee in the main event with the interim atomweight MMA world title on the line.

Ham fought under the ONE banner for the first time in September 2021. ‘Hamzzang’ started her promotional tenure with a split-decision win against Denice Zamboanga before silencing the doubters with a unanimous decision victory in the instant rematch.

The 36-year-old last fought on March 24, defeating Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Stamp is coming off a second-round body-kick knockout against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10. The 25-year-old is riding a three-fight win streak after emerging victorious in two MMA bouts and one kickboxing match.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee will headline ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The September 29 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.