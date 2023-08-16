ONE Fight Night 14: Ok Rae Yoon sees ‘unique strengths’ in both Stamp and Ham Seo Hee

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, a new ONE interim atomweight world champion will be crowned when Ham Seo Hee faces Stamp Fairtex in the main event.

With divisional queen Angela Lee taking time off, the promotion has decided to introduce an interim crown until 'Unstoppable' returns to competition under the ONE Championship banner.

In her absence, two contenders have emerged as the best of the rest in the atomweight division.

For Stamp, this is her second shot at achieving her dream of becoming a world champion in a third different rule set on the global stage.

Having been defeated by Lee at ONE X, the former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has secured back-to-back wins to put herself back into title contention.

She faces South Korean contender Ham Seo Hee, who is unbeaten since signing with ONE Championship, beating Itsuki Hirata last time out to book this title shot.

In an interview with ONE Championship, her fellow South Korean Ok Rae Yoon previewed the match-up.

With all of his high-level experience inside the circle, Ok believes that the striking exchanges will see both women play to their specific strengths, providing a stylistic match-up for all the fans.

He said:

“In my opinion, both fighters have a similar level of stand-up fighting ability. But they possess unique strengths as well.”

Ham Seo Hee may have shown her striking ability against Hirata the last time she fought. But dealing with the creativity and precision background of Stamp Fairtex will be a bigger test.

ONE Fight Night 14, headlined by some of the best female fighters in the world, will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.