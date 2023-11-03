ONE Fight Night 16: Jonathan Haggerty out to prove that he’s ‘a new animal’ vs Fabricio Andrade

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is ready to show the world that he has evolved.

On Friday night, November 3, ‘The General’ will return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, determined to once again leave the iconic venue with a ONE world championship wrapped around his waist. The last time he stepped inside the building, he scored a stunning first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Next, he’ll look to claim the division’s kickboxing crown as he faces fellow ONE world champion Fabricio Andrade in the ONE Fight Night 16 headliner.

Before stepping back inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about his evolution as a fighter and the new breed he has become since making the move from flyweight to bantamweight.

“I’m a new breed now, I’m a new me now, a new animal, I showed you in the last fight,” Haggerty told ONE Championship. “So don’t underestimate me, because you could come out stuck.”

Jonathan Haggerty has been undefeated since making the move to bantamweight, but he has yet to fight someone with the speed and power of current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade. ‘Wonder Boy’ goes into the contest undefeated in ONE Championship, rattling off six straight wins (with one no-contest) with an 83% finish rate.

That includes knockouts over the likes of Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and former ONE world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

Can Fabricio Andrade add another notable name to his growing hit list, or will Jonathan Haggerty leave Bangkok with another world title to add to his mantle?

