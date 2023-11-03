ONE Fight Night 16 preview and predictions: Zhang Peimian vs. Rui Botelho

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world title challenger Zhang Peimian returns to the global stage all fired up to continue his mission toward the coveted gold at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

The Shengli Fight Club affiliate is one of the brightest kickboxers on the planet today, and he’s proven it every time he brings his range of weapons to the global stage of ONE Championship.

With a 3-1 record, his only defeat coming during his world title clash versus Jonathan Di Bella, the 20-year-old phenom will use this fight as a huge stepping stone to earn another crack at the Canadian-Italian’s 26 pounds of gold.

‘Fighting Rooster’ will have a tricky test in the form of Rui Botelho inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, though.

The 28-year-old Dynamite Team athlete has competed against top names on the roster since his arrival and is eager to start a winning run at the home of martial arts.

Before the entire card streams live and free in North America via Amazon Prime Video, here are the predictions for the pivotal match between Zhang and Botelho.

Ted Razon

In this tussle between two credible strikers, it is Zhang Peimian’s match to lose since he’ll face a struggling opponent with his back against the wall.

However, I believe ‘Fighting Rooster’ will avoid a massive upset and make a definitive case for a rematch with ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

The Chinese prodigy’s speed is second to none, and I expect him to blitz Botelho with overwhelming combinations early and often.

Zhang should put the finishing touches in round two by tagging him with his laser-like fists for the statement victory.

Prediction: Zhang Peimian via second-round KO

Mike Murillo

Zhang Peimian and Rui Botelho should go the distance, with the ‘Fighting Rooster’ going away with a unanimous decision victory.

I give Zhang the win because I think he is competing on a better footing than his opponent.

The Chinese fighter is coming off a victory in his last fight and is pretty much steady in the division, while Portuguese Botelho has lost four straight and six of his seven matches in ONE.

At this point, desperation may be creeping in, and confidence is suspect, which could work against him if not addressed accordingly.

Botelho, however, has proven himself to be a durable fighter, with five of his losses coming by decision. I expect him to be there in the end against Peimian, but the latter’s hand raised in victory.

Prediction: Zhang Peimian by decision

Vince Richards

Zhang and Botelho are two mayhem machines who will stop at nothing to get that victory.

Botelho hasn’t had the best of runs in ONE Championship, while Zhang wants to get back to the world title picture and challenge ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Di Bella for the gold.

I don’t see a knockout in this fight, but I do expect more than a couple of knockdowns.

The 5-foot-7 Botelho will surely use his three-inch height advantage over the shorter Zhang, but the Chinese star is far too crafty to let size bother him.

Once Zhang cuts the distance, then Botelho’s at his mercy.

Prediction: Zhang Peimian by decision

James De Rozario

Zhang has a fire burning in his heart, and that determination will spur him onto a cracking second-round finish of the Portuguese veteran.

The Chinese athlete should zero in on the kill as soon as the bell sounds, using his enormous kicking game to make Botehlo a static target.

From there, ‘Fighting Rooster’ will rely on his explosive hands to get a couple of stern messages across.

In desperation, Botelho should retaliate. But as he drops his hands trying to find a target, Zhang will counter, continue increasing the pressure, and use a blend of uppercut and hooks to secure another devastating finish at ONE Fight Night 16.

Prediction: Zhang Peimian by second-round KO