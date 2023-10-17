Zhang Peimian shares his motivation to become the best kickboxer in the world: “I needed to improve my family’s environment”

Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian has his family as a primary motivation in his push to become the best kickboxer in the world. He is using his skills as a way to provide a good life for his parents.

The 20-year-old Shengli Fight Club standout made his ONE Championship debut last year and has impressed immensely and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the strawweight class.

In fact, in just his third outing in the main roster of the promotion in October last year, he earned a spot for a shot at the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Italian-Canadian fighter Jonathan Di Bella. He proved himself to be a handful but just could not sustain his push right to the end, leaving him on the raw side of a unanimous decision.

But despite the speed bump he hit, Zhang Peimian remains committed to the ultimate goal he has set for him in his career, with his family at the back of his mind every step of the way.

The ‘Fighting Rooster’ shared to onefc.com in an interview:

“I have had a strong sense of family since my childhood under the influence of my parents. So, I knew that whenever I had the ability, I needed to improve my family’s environment.”

Following his first loss in ONE, Zhang Peimian bounced back in his next fight last March. He went toe-to-toe with Russian Torepchi Dongak and came out victorious by way of a unanimous decision.

He is now looking to pad his recalibrated push next month when he collides with Rui Botelho of Portugal at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand.

The strawweight kickboxing clash is part of the nine-fight event set for Nov. 3 and to take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In Rui Botelho, Zhang Peimian is facing off against an opponent itching to finally get it going under ONE after absorbing a number of difficult losses.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.