ONE Fight Night 19 Preview and Predictions: Saemapetch versus Mohamed Younes Rabah

The main event of ONE Fight Night 19 isn’t the only match that is filled with bad blood.

Jonathan Haggerty’s defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Brazilian star Felipe Lobo is arguably the most tension-filled match on the card, but that isn’t the only heated meeting on the event.

The undercard will feature Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex’s revenge mission against Algeria’s Mohamed Younes Rabah in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

Their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 17 was filled with knockdowns, a stunning knockout, and a whole lot of controversy.

Many observers believe that Rabah already had the match won when he sent Saemapetch down for the second time, but an errant knee that clocked the slumped Thai star caused further and more dangerous damage.

That knee strike evidently became the cause of this bad blood, and this rematch will either bring this matchup to bed or further intensify this beef.

Before these two strikers exchange leather on Friday, US primetime, at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Sporskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team gave their unbiased predictions on the matter.

James De Rozario: Mohamed Younes Rabah by third- round TKO

With a lot of heat between the two after their single-round war in December last year, I expect both warriors to match each other's game or strategy until the final round.

But like the first duel, I see Rabah taking home a pretty comfortable victory with a late highlight-reel finish.

Seamapetch always brings that added aura of grit and determination to each of his fights. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for his chin.

The Fairtex Training Center representative has been knocked out in each of his losses and that would be a welcoming sign for the Algerian striker who has power for days in his mean kicks.

I expect the Team Mehdi Zatout star to burst out of the gates looking to find his distance and make his Thai foe pay with a mix of rib-rattling kicks and knees.

He'd probably be successful in getting a pair of knockdowns through that method early on, but the Thai will hang on to the contest for as long as he can.

By the start of the third frame, though, Rabah should have his foe's numbers in his books, and I see him sticking to the same method to extend his perfect resume.

Mike Murillo: Mohamed Younes Rabah by decision

A rematch of what was an entertaining Muay Thai showdown back in December between two fighters willing to engage, I expect Saemapetch and Rabah to bring once again the heat come fight night.

And like the first encounter, I see Rabah scoring another victory but this time by decision.

In their fight in December, Rabah scored an impressive KO victory in the opening round. His coming in as a late replacement worked to his advantage as Saemapetch was surprised with what his opponent brought to the table.

Now, the element of surprise is no longer there and the Thai fighter has had ample time to prepare, allowing him to put up a better stand.

Just the same, Algerian Rabah’s size and reach advantage will continue to be a factor in the rematch and the deciding element for him to score a second win in as many matches in ONE Championship.

Ted Razon: Mohamed Younes Rabah by first-round TKO

Revenge or repeat is the theme of this matchup. If I was a betting man, I would definitely put my money on Mohamed Younes Rabah beating Saemapetch a second time and proving his first KO win was no fluke.

I expect the Algerian to maximize his ridiculous height and reach advantage in the do-over and pick apart Saemapetch from the outside.

He was too eager to bridge the distance in the first match, which led him to get dropped early.

The Thai veteran will likely come out swinging given his desire to even the score, which would be the perfect opportunity for Younes Rabah to use his counterstriking.

I don’t see this fight going any differently from the first one, and ‘The Eagle’ should once again find Saemapetch’s chin in round one.

Vince Richards: Saemapetch by first-round KO/TKO

This match isn’t getting past the first round, and a vengeful Saemapetch Fairtex would make sure of that.

Saemapetch already knows he has the power to negate any height and reach advantage the 6’2” Mohamed Younes Rabah has.

Although he tasted canvas twice in their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 17, Saemapetch was adamant he would’ve come back if not for that errant knee.

The Thai veteran has faced nearly every top star in the sport, including a world title challenge against the legendary Nong-O Hama, and his experience will play a great factor in his second meeting with the lanky Algerian.

Saemapetch will also be wiser this time around and avoid staying at the edge of the void, the place where Rabah can easily clock him from a distance.

With his wits about him and a vengeful determination at that, I see this fight going Saemapetch’s way.