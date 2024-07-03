ONE Fight Night 23: Saemapetch eyes top-ranked spot with win over Nico Carrillo

Saemapetch Fairtex wants to regain his top-ranked spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai division when he steps inside the ring at ONE Fight Night 23.

The Pattaya-based fighter, who currently sits at No.4 in the standings, could well be on his way there if he can bag a statement win against Nico Carrillo in their three-round duel, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Saemapetch said:

"If I can beat Nico, it's up to ONE to give me a world title or not. At least, I'll be ranked #1 as I was before."

Apart from eying a big win over the high-flying Scot, the lifelong martial artist is out to extend his winning streak to two after dispatching Mohamed Younes Rabah in under two minutes at ONE Fight Night 19.

Before that highlight-reel finish, the Thai striker gained three wins from five against Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin, Zhang Chenlong, and Rittewada Petchyindee.

Meanwhile, Carrillo's meteoric rise to the top spot has been well-earned.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy finished former kingpin Nong-O Hama to maintain his knockout streak after early wins over Muangthai PK Saenchai and Furkan Karabag.

Saemapetch confident he'll discover Nico Carrillo's flaws when they tango

Though 'King of the North' has looked beyond human throughout his perfect run in ONE Championship, Saemapetch is certain he'll be able to one-up his dance partner come ONE Fight Night 23.

The Fairtex Training Center athlete told ONE in the same interview:

"Nico has almost everything. He is a foreign fighter with good Muay Thai skills. I still can't find his weakness, but maybe he'll reveal it in the ring."

"When I see his style up close, I will find the best way to approach him."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 23 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, July 5.

