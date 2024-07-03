“Working extra hard to improve my conditioning” - Ok Rae Yoon on his primary focus heading into ONE Fight Night 23

Days away from his return to the Circle, former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon has not yet considered a game plan for his undefeated opponent Alibeg Rasulov.

After handing the divisional gold back to Christian Lee at ONE 160, Ok bounced back with a big unanimous decision victory over Lowen Tynanes at the promotion's inaugural event in the United States, ONE Fight Night 10.

This Friday night, July 5, he'll look to make it two in a row when he goes toe-to-toe with Alibeg, a well-rounded 14-0 fighter with knockout power and world-class wrestling.

Speaking with ONE Championship about their highly anticipated clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Ok Rae Yoon revealed that he's been so focused on upgrading his conditioning that he hasn't had time to properly game plan for the Turkish prospect.

"I have not properly sat down to prepare a game plan for this upcoming fight against Alibeg Rasulov, I’ve been working extra hard to improve my conditioning even more," Ok said.

Alibeg Rasulov looks to make a big statement against Ok Rae Yoon

Born in Dagestan, but representing Turkey, Alibeg Rasulov has been nothing short of impressive throughout his professional mixed martial arts run thus far. He's a perfect 14-0 with 10 of his victories coming by way of knockout or submission.

Getting the opportunity to fight a former ONE world champion right out of the gate, Rasulov could immediately thrust himself into the lightweight title picture should he come out on top against one of South Korea's most consistent stars.

Will Rasulove make a massive statement in his ONE debut and potentially set the stage for a scrap with ONE lightweight MMA titleholder Christian Lee, or will Ok Rae Yoon bag another big win and make a case for a trilogy fight with 'The Warrior'?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

