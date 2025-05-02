ONE Fight Night 31 preview and prediction: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O Hama II

Fight fans around the world can expect an absolute slugfest when Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama renew their rivalry in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 this Friday, May 2.

Ad

The Sor Sommai warrior—the No.3-ranked flyweight contender—looks to add another massive feather in his cap by taking out the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion for the second time in three months.

Ad

Trending

He edged the Thai veteran by split decision at ONE Fight Night 28, a result that many felt should have gone the other way. But a more clear-cut win in this rematch will put any doubt to rest and move him closer to the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the opposite corner, Nong-O, widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers, shares the same desire to get his hand raised inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

He believes he has one more run to 26 pounds of gold left in him, and a massive victory over Kongthoranee could surely thrust him into the world title conversation.

Ad

Without further ado, here is Sportskeeda MMA's prediction for this high-stakes flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

Prediction: Kongthoranee to beat Nong-O by unanimous decision

Just as he did in their first fight inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in February this year, I expect Kongthoranee to emerge victorious. Albeit, a bit more decisively this time.

First and foremost, the No.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender must stay composed throughout the war. Nong-O will bring a different fire into this rematch, and I envision him sending his Thai compatriot down in round one when his KO power is still at its most potent.

Ad

Kongthoranee should be able to learn his lesson and make mid-fight adjustments to catch the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion with his precise hooks and jabs. Don't forget—his kicks have insane power, too. He may not find initial success, but if he keeps up his output, I believe he'd be even on knockdowns with the 38-year-old by round two.

The third canto should be one-way traffic. Kongthoranee, who's spent his entire camp at PK Saenchaimuaythaigym alongside the likes of Tawanchai and Pranjanchai, should have it in him to add a bit of technical mastery to his aggression like those aforementioned ONE world champions to leave no doubt about a triumph this time around.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. The showcase emanates live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.