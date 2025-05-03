ONE Fight Night 31 results: Liam Nolan vs Abolfazl Alipourandi

UK fan favorite Liam Nolan returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday night, determined to climb back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.
Standing in his way was Abolfazl Alipourandi, an Iranian newcomer looking to make his mark on martial arts’ biggest global stage.
Round 1: Alipourandi comes out aggressive early and clinches up against the ropes. On the break, Nolan throws a high kick, but he’s just out of range. Nolan throws another head kick that gets through Alipourandi’s guard. Alipourandi gives him one right back against the ropes, and it connects clean, starching Nolan and sending him crashing to the canvas.
No follow-up shots are necessary as the referee recognizes that Nolan is out cold and calls for the stoppage just under the one-minute mark of the opening round.
ONE Fight Night 31 - Liam Nolan vs. Abolfazl Alipourandi Official Result
Scoring the biggest win of his career thus far, Alipourandi was understandably emotional after Dom Lau made the official announcement.
With Liam Nolan coming out of retirement to accept the fight against Alipourandi, it’s unclear if ‘Lethal’ will lay down his gloves once again or try to right the ship and return to the ring in 2025.
Official Result: Abolfazl Alipourandi defeated Liam Nolan via KO (head kick) at 0:59 of round one (Muay Thai - lightweight)