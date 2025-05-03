ONE Fight Night 31 results: Liam Nolan vs Abolfazl Alipourandi

UK fan favorite Liam Nolan returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday night, determined to climb back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ad

Standing in his way was Abolfazl Alipourandi, an Iranian newcomer looking to make his mark on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

Round 1: Alipourandi comes out aggressive early and clinches up against the ropes. On the break, Nolan throws a high kick, but he’s just out of range. Nolan throws another head kick that gets through Alipourandi’s guard. Alipourandi gives him one right back against the ropes, and it connects clean, starching Nolan and sending him crashing to the canvas.

Ad

Trending

No follow-up shots are necessary as the referee recognizes that Nolan is out cold and calls for the stoppage just under the one-minute mark of the opening round.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31 - Liam Nolan vs. Abolfazl Alipourandi Official Result

Scoring the biggest win of his career thus far, Alipourandi was understandably emotional after Dom Lau made the official announcement.

With Liam Nolan coming out of retirement to accept the fight against Alipourandi, it’s unclear if ‘Lethal’ will lay down his gloves once again or try to right the ship and return to the ring in 2025.

Official Result: Abolfazl Alipourandi defeated Liam Nolan via KO (head kick) at 0:59 of round one (Muay Thai - lightweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.