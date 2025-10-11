ONE Fight Night 38: Surging Isi Fitikefu faces undefeated Dzhabir Dzhabrailov in explosive welterweight MMA tiff 

ONE Fight Night 38: Andrade vs. Baatarkhuu on Prime Video is starting to shape up following the addition of an intriguing welterweight MMA matchup.Tongan-Australian powerhouse Isi ‘Doxz’ Fitikefu will look to end Turkish finisher Dzhabir Dzhabrailov’s undefeated streak on Dec. 5 inside the storied Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA former rugby player who fell in love with mixed martial arts, Fitikefu started his career with seven straight wins.However, he dropped a split decision to Ruslan Emilbek Uulu in his promotional debut. Revitalized by that setback, Fitikefu roared back with a $50,000 bonus-winning submission over Valmir Da Silva.This was followed by another enormous win over ‘The Japanese Beast’ Hiroyuki Tetsuka at ONE 168: Denver.If he can stretch his active winning streak to three, ‘Doxz’ could very well emerge as a legitimate contender for Christian Lee's welterweight crown.But Dzhabrailov presents a unique and dangerous challenge. The 20-year-old Turkish phenom raced to a perfect 6-0 slate, which is made more impressive by his fearsome 100 percent finishing rate.His three wins in the home of martial arts against Eduardo Freitas, Khusan Urakov, and, most recently, Nicolas Vigna at ONE Fight Night 32 this June, all ended in under two minutes.We’ll soon witness how Fitikefu's patient grappling approach will fare against Dzhabrailov's explosive striking and fearless aggression.Confirmed bouts at ONE Fight Night 38Fabricio 'Wonder Boy' Andrade vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (ONE bantamweight MMA world championship)Diogo Reis vs. Daiki Yonekura (vacant ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship)Liam Harrison vs. Shinji Suzuki (bantamweight kickboxing)Isi Fitikefu vs. Dzhabir Dzhabrailov (welterweight MMA)ONE Fight Night 38 will air live in U.S. primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.Keep up with Sportskeeda for the latest news and updates about this developing card.