Fabricio Andrade to defend bantamweight MMA belt against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 38

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade will lock horns with fourth-ranked contender Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5.Their scheduled five-round world title matchup will headline the world's largest martial arts organization's final American primetime spectacle of 2025, just three weeks after its blockbuster ONE 173 card in Tokyo, Japan.ONE Championship confirmed the news on its website earlier today.Andrade arrived in the promotion with the promise of being one of the best bantamweights in MMA today, and he's more than lived up to that hype since.'Wonder Boy' has gone unbeaten across eight fights in the division, alongside six highlight-reel finishes.The striking specialist debuted with a rear-naked choke finish of Mark Abelardo in his debut. In his second outing, the Tiger Muay Thai warrior overcame Shoko Sato via unanimous decision – the only time he's been to the judges' scorecards in his promotional campaign.Shortly after, the 27-year-old earned three first-round knockouts against Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il to set himself up for a shot at then-kingpin John Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022.Fabricio Andrade was well on his way to securing the gold on offer in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Unfortunately, an accidental low blow in the third round led to the bout being declared a no contest.Though unhappy with the outcome, the Brazilian warrior made the most of his chances when he ran it back with 'Hands of Stone' just four months later.He dominated his Brazilian counterpart for four rounds with crisp striking on his way to a fourth-round TKO and the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.He aced his first assignment as divisional king with the same finishing instincts and striking repertoire that have made him an absolute must-watch at ONE 170 this past January.Fabricio Andrade (10-2) needed only 42 seconds to get the job done over Kwon in their rematch, a highlight-reel finish that also earned him another US$50,000 performance bonus. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEnkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu will be out to stun Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 38Fabricio Andrade will have to bring his knockout power and all the necessary tools to overcome the in-form Mongolian star in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 38.After opening his ONE account with a trio of victories, the 36-year-old Baatarkhuu suffered his lone promotional defeat to Artem Belakh in January 2024.The Team Tungaa fighter, however, went back to the drawing board to address his flaws from that fight, and he's hit the ground running ever since.Baatarkhuu earned his shot at the 26 pounds of gold off three back-to-back wins. The run features two submission triumphs over Carlo Bumina-ang and Aaron Canarte, and an impressive showing in his three-round firefight against Pacatiw.Another victory over Fabricio Andrade will allow him to follow in the footsteps of his hero, former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Narantungalag Jadambaa, to taste world title success on martial arts' biggest platform.Who emerges victorious in this exciting ONE bantamweight MMA world title showdown? Can Andrade continue his reign, or will the Mongolian's veteran savvy prove decisive?ONE Fight Night 38 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, for free on Friday, December 5.