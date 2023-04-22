ONE Fight Night 9 results: Halil Amir vs. Maurice Abevi

No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Halil Amir moved to 9-0 after going three rounds with Swiss standout Maurice Abevi at ONE Fight Night 9 on Friday night.

Abevi went on the attack early, targeting Amir's lead leg, but he quickly paid for it, eating a push kick that sent him flying across the ring. Abevi decided to put his wrestling skills to good use, clinching up with Amir and dragging him to the mat. Amir defended himself by threatening an anaconda choke before getting back up to his feet.

Halil Amir uncorked a massive left hand that dropped Abevi. The undefeated Swiss scrapper was able to recover and make it to the bell, but not before eating multiple massive shots from Amir.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship sits down Maurice Abevi in Round 1! 🪑



Perhaps feeling his gas tank depleting, Maurice Abevi came out for the second round looking rather sloppy. Lunging in and throwing telegraphed spin attacks,

Amir was able to stay out of danger with relative ease. Near the three-minute mark of the middle round, Abevi was able to secure a takedown and maintained the position for the remainder of the second.

Looking to continue where he left off, Abevi secured an early takedown in the third, but Amir was able to reverse the position and threatened a submission reminiscent of one Adriano Moraes attempted during his trilogy with Geje Eustaquio. Abevi survived the attempt but was unable to muster the strength necessary to get back on his feet. The bout came to a close with Amir in clear control.

Official Result: Halil Amir defeated Maurice Abevi via unanimous decision

With the win, Amir remained undefeated in his mixed martial arts career and scored his second-straight win under the ONE Championship banner, inching him even closer to a potential ONE world title opportunity.

